News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Booker T. Washington's Mike Privott

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Mike Privott hasn't wasted any time turning around the Booker T. Washington football program.

A team that had lost 22 straight games entering the 2026 campaign is out to a 3-1 start, which includes a 39-14 win over defending state champ Lake Taylor.

In the latest episode of the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast, Privott discusses how there have been some difficult moments during his first head coaching job, especially in the early months when he and his team were learning about each other. The head coach told us about the balance between keeping his style while adjusting to his players.

A Lake Taylor graduate, Privott calls leading one of Norfolk's high school programs "a dream." His hope is to help bring some of the competitiveness back to the gridiron in the city where every game against cross-town rivals is seen as a big game with a close score. Privott also discussed who he thinks is the Bookers' biggest rival right now.

While he's a first time head coach, Privott has plenty of success on the headset. His most recent gig was at Maury as defensive coordinator, where he helped the Commodores to three consecutive state titles. That's where he's learned a lot about being a coach and running a program, as well as the work that goes into success.

We're also chatting about college coaches who the head coach looks up to and football movies.

Click the above video to view the full episode with Mike Privott.

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