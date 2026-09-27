Norfolk State Pulls Away From Chicago State, 43-20

BRIDGEVIEW, IL — Norfolk State scored in every quarter and pulled away from Chicago State for a 43-20 victory. Da'Jean Golmond led the Spartans' offense, completing 21 of 31 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 91 yards and another score. Jalyn Daniels was the team's leading rusher with 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Jason Wonodi added a 76-yard touchdown run. Norfolk State finished with 358 rushing yards and 623 total yards of offense.

The Spartans' defense also delivered, holding Chicago State to 284 total yards and just 53 rushing yards. Norfolk State recorded five sacks and 24 tackles for loss, while Xavier Graham added an interception. Through the air, Elyjah Mitchell caught six passes for 87 yards, while Brevin Caldwell had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. Rocco Ciocca added three receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown as Norfolk State improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 on the road, while Chicago State fell to 1-4.

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