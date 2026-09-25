Old Dominion Football Coach's Show: September 24

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off back-to-back defeats, Old Dominion looks to get back on the right track when it kicks off Sun Belt play with James Madison this Saturday.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses what he saw in the most recent loss to East Carolina. Rahne was quick to point out after the game and during the show that it was more a case of the Monarchs beating themselves than anything else. Three ODU miscues led to 17 Pirates' points in the 20-17 setback.

Now the silver and blue turn the page to arch rival JMU, which will visit this weekend to renew the Royal Rivalry. The Dukes are 3-0 so far in their first season under head coach Billy Napier and most recently topped San Diego State on the road last Saturday. An 87-3 win over Wagner is also on the team's ledger, a victory that featured three special teams touchdowns. JMU is 4-0 in the series since the two became Sun Belt foes back in 2022.

We're also talking football movies with Coach Rahne. What are some of his favorite football flicks and characters?

Old Dominion and James Madison kick off at 6 p.m. this Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27 through the end of college football season.

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