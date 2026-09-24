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News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Salem's Mark Hall

Mark Hall is in his fifth year as Salem's head coach as has the Sun Devils consistently competing each and every year. Hall is following in the coaching footsteps of his father, but has had plenty of coaching mentors during his career. He sat down with us to discuss the 2026 outlook for Salem, his personal journey and those who have had the greatest influence on him.
News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast: Salem's Mark Hall
MARK HALL COACHES CORNER
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NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Salem has consistently competed in the Beach District and been a staple of the Region 5A playoffs under Mark Hall. Now he wants to lead the Sun Devils to the next step.

Hall joined the News 3 Coaches Corner Podcast to discuss his team's 2026 outlook as he begins his fifth season leading the Sun Devils. After a season-opening loss to Green Run, Salem has bounced back with two straight victories and has its eye on a region title.

A graduate of UVA, Hall keeps an eye on his alma mater and has enjoyed following the Cavaliers. He discussed the influence of some of his past coaches and one in particular that made an impact on his career.

Hall comes from an athletic family. His father was a longtime coach and his brother, Devon, was a standout basketball player for UVA and is now playing overseas.

Click on the above video to view the entire episode with Salem head coach Mark Hall.

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