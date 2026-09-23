Clark set to host eighth annual Inclyne Field Day

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Kevin Clark has developed a passion for health, fitness and helping people. This Sunday he will combine all three.

Clark will host his eighth annual Inclyne Field Day at Riverview Farm Park in Newport News. This event will bring a fun fitness experience to the community, featuring some of the games adults enjoyed their childhood days.

"A lot of people have fun going out, partying at night, and that's fine," Clark said. "I wanted to bring something different to the table. Being competitive is always a way to better yourself. Anybody that's competitive always gets ahead in life being competitive, so I decided to turn it into games we played as kids."

"I think any time you have something like this that's bringing all ages, all groups of people out to do something, something good, exercising, what better activity can you get than that?," added Johnny Abbitt, president of Knockout Entertainment, which is sponsoring the event. "It looks like it's going to be a lot of fun."

Sunday will feature obstacle courses, relay races, tug-of-war and more. There will be a version of each event for both adults and kids. Vendors will be on site as will bounce-houses for the younger participants. The field day has come a long way since the first installment back in 2019, as Clark has seen it continue to grow year after year in terms of size, structure and organization.

The personal trainer's story is well-documented. Clark has overcome issues with drugs and alcohol, turned his life around and now puts his energy, time and effort into fitness and helping others improve themselves both physically and mentally.

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"I never thought I'd be at this point 10 years ago," he pointed out. "I don't typically look back at how far I've come. I wish I did, I wish I could sit back and appreciate it more, but I kind of just look for the next task and somehow, eight years later, it's night and day."

The Inclyne Field Day may only be for a couple hours one Sunday morning, but Clark says there is a lot participants can take out of the experience.

"Fun, connections, networking," he said. "Create memories, experience something to remember."

Sunday's field day is for all ages and ability levels. It will begin at 10 a.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive early in order to warm up and hydrate. Participants are encouraged to pre-register here, but walk-ups will also be welcome.

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