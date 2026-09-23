Portsmouth's Finney-Smith traded to Hawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WTKR) — The Atlanta Hawks traded guards Buddy Hield and Ryan Nembhard and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for forward Dorian Finney-Smith on Tuesday.

Each team announced the deal on Tuesday night.

The Hornets had acquired Finney-Smith and three second-round draft picks from the Houston Rockets earlier this offseason. Finney-Smith spent last season with Houston but played sparingly and the Rockets were simply looking to unload his contract.

Hield played 51 games last season for the Warriors and Hawks and averaged 7.6 points per game. Nembhard played in 60 games last season for the Mavericks, averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 assists per game.

The I.C. Norcom grad Finney-Smith spent last season with the Rockets, appearing in just 37 games. He spent his first six and a half NBA campaigns with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging a career-best 11.0 points per game in his final full season in a Mavs uniform in 2021-2022. He was traded from Dallas to the Nets before seeing time with the Lakers and Houston.

Finney-Smith was traded to the Hornets earlier this offseason and now looks for a resurgence in Atlanta.

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