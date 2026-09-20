Penalties, turnovers doom Old Dominion in loss to ECU

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- On a night the score would show East Carolina beat Old Dominion, the Monarchs will tell you that it was more a case of them beating themselves.

The Pirates scored 17 points off ODU miscues and escaped Norfolk with a 20-17 victory Saturday night, sending the silver and blue to their second straight loss and dropping their record to 1-2.

"We made too many mistakes to win the game," Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne said after the game. "I don't want to take anything away from them. I don't think they necessarily made plays to win the game, but they made less plays to lose it, which is a huge thing. That's not a knock."

East Carolina's first touchdown was set up on a Monarch fourth down. Punter Ian Brandt fumbled the snap and recovered it, resulting in a turnover on downs. The Pirates would score on a trick play option pass two plays later to take a 7-0 lead.

Down 7-3 in the second, ODU's defense stepped up. Justin Watts wrapped up a receiver and yanked the ball loose while making a tackle and Daevon Iles scooped it up and took it 23 yards to the endzone, putting the Monarchs in front, 10-7. Quinn Henicle added an 18-yard rushing touchdown and Old Dominion went into the half with a 17-10 lead.

But ODU stumbled in the second. Ayden Duncanson picked off Henicle on the opening drive of the third quarter and took it back for a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown. Late in the third, ECU turned a Devin Roche fumble into a field goal that would serve as the eventual game-winner.

Old Dominion got another chance to win after stopping the Pirates on a fake field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, but the offense went three-and-out and ECU was able to bleed out the clock from there.

Roche led the Monarch rushing attack with 102 yards on 18 carries. Henicle completed eight of his 20 pass attempts for 94 yards and the interception.

"Whether it's the game of football or the game of life, you're going to get punched in the face sometimes," Rahne noted after the loss. "Are you going to be able to stand in there and take it or are you going to back down? That's the bottom line so I want to see some guys who are going to be able to wipe the blood off and keep moving."

Old Dominion is back home next Saturday when the Monarchs host James Madison to open Sun Belt play. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

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