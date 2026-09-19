Friday Night Redzone: Booker T. Washington grabs historic win, Bethel stays perfect

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Entering Friday night, Lake Tayor had Booker T. Washington's number, only falling once to the Bookers since the 2005 season.

In Mike Privott's first season, Booker T. turned the tables.

The Bookers rattled off 39 unanswered points to overcome an early 14-0 deficit and top the Titans, 39-14. With the victory, Booker T. Washington opens the season 3-0 for the first time since 2010. Daequan Duke scored two touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and Montaevion Jones threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Battle in the third quarter to put the home team up 18-14. Battle gave the Bookers some cushion with a punt return TD in the fourth and Privott's group would add some insurance down the stretch.

Bethel improved to 4-0 with a 54-17 win over Denbigh. The Bruins jumped out to a 13-3 lead and never looked back.

Friday's scores:

Booker T. Washington 39, Lake Taylor 14

I.C. Norcom 54, Manor 24

Norview 19, Granby 6

Churchland 22, Henrico 14

King's Fork 35, Great Bridge 20

Nansemond River 36, Western Branch 22

Hickory 19, Deep Creek 6

Landstown 28, Ocean Lakes 25

Floyd Kellam 42, Bayside 6

Salem 27, Tallwood 18

Frank Cox 38, Kempsville 0

Norfolk Academy 49, Princess Anne 7

Bethel 54, Denbigh 17

Hampton 48, Woodside 0

Gloucester 41, York 0

Poquoson 49, Grafton 34

Lafayette 43, Bruton 7

Warhill 13, Smithfield 7

Colonial Heights 42, Southampton 36

Amelia 39, Nandua 19

Northampton 34, Windsor 0

Essex 59, Franklin 20

Collegiate 28, Nansemond-Suffolk 14

North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores 8

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.