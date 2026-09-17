Norfolk rivals collide as Lake Taylor visits Booker T. Washington Friday night

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Entering the season, Booker T. Washington football had suffered 22 straight losses.

But new head coach Mike Privott has the Bookers looking up. They're out to a 2-0 start and have gotten used to winning.

"Everybody's kind of upbeat in the school building now," Privott observed. "I see my guys with their chests all poked out a little bit now, so it feels good knowing that they know their hard work paid off."

"They've been wanting this for all their four years," added senior quarterback Montaevion Jones, who is in his first year with the program. "They haven't really been getting it so now that it's finally coming that they're winning, it could really be something serious."

The competition level will rise a bit this Friday night as defending state champion Lake Taylor makes the trip down Princess Anne Road to face their Norfolk neighbors. The Titans have owned this rivalry, winning all but one of the annual match-ups dating back to the 2005 campaign, with the lone Booker victory coming in 2021. Hank Sawyer's group, however, isn't looking too much into history.

"Every year's a different team," Sawyer pointed out. "They've got a different coach. They've got a former Lake Taylor guy and he knows what this program's all about and I know what he's all about and what he's going to build his program to be."

"It's heavy," added senior Titan lineman Elijah Thomas. "A long time, they haven't won against us, five years I believe."

This meeting pits neighbors face-to-face. Many of these players know each other, played together during their youth football days or have relatives on the opposite side. It's a passionate rivalry that stretches from the field to the stands.

"Middle school or youth football, all played together," Privott said. "High school they go their separate ways and now it still builds that fun rivalry between the city. I always felt like when I played here, city games were more important."

"Some of them are cousins," laughed Sawyer. "They'll let you know they're related and they played in middle school together, went to elementary school together. It's exciting times for the city of Norfolk."

Bragging rights are on the line, along with so much more. The winner picks up a crucial win in Region 3A, the Eastern District and their Norfolk neighborhoods. Lake Taylor has been to the top of the mountain and Booker T. Washington is working to get there.

"We're defending state champions," Sawyer noted. "Not that that brings anything to the table except putting a mark on us that everybody wants to knock you off and we know that."

"We want what they have," added Privott. "We're going to work toward it. To be the man, you've got to beat the man and they're our task and we're going to get it done."

The Titans and Bookers kick off Friday night at 7 p.m.

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