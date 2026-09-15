Norfolk native Allen savors NFL debut with Commanders

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- The Commanders took the field Sunday afternoon to a chorus of boos at Lincoln Financial Field, but for Kaytron Allen it was all part of the experience.

The Norfolk native was making his NFL debut for Washington against a division rival- and may have been putting his own mother in a predicament in the process.

"My mom's favorite team is the Eagles and that was my first game," Allen smiled in the locker room following the contest. "It was just exciting and I just can't wait to see my mom."

So given her son's current employer, was she a Commanders' fan Sunday?

"For sure," Allen said. "She had to be."

The burgundy and gold fell to Philadelphia, 24-22, in the season opener. Allen got his first NFL carry in the third quarter, a four yard gain with Washington deep in its own territory. The former Norview star finished the game with 16 yards on four touches, but made it a point to pay close attention even when he was on the sideline.

"Taking every snap, mental reps, just watching them boys run, just knowing when my time comes I'm going to be ready," Allen said. "Just trying to stay locked in the whole game."

Sunday was special in another way as well, as the former Penn State standout shared the field with another Nittany Lion great. Saquon Barkely paced the Eagles' rushing attack and Barkley helped make Allen's debut a little more memorable, gifting him his game-worn jersey after the clock hit zero.

"It was great," beamed Allen. "I already had the plan. I was like 'I need that jersey, I've got to have that jersey.' Just growing up watching him run the ball, I had to get that jersey and it's a blessing that he gave me the jersey."

Allen's own jersey had a special meaning of its own Sunday. He pointed out it's the first time he's ever had his last name on the back of his game attire and that represents far more meaning than just advertising himself.

"Everybody at home, they're supporting me," he noted. "They're living through me so I'm just trying to make sure I'm doing the right thing for them and myself and my family."

It was a surreal day for the Norfolk native with many more to come. He took an NFL field for the first time, placing the first brick in building his professional football legacy.

"It's just crazy that I'm even on an NFL field," he said. "Of course, I know I worked for it, but it's just amazing that I'm just on the field, not watching it at home or something like that so I'm just blessed for sure."

Allen and the Commanders are back on the road this weekend, visiting another NFC East rival as they take on the Cowboys Sunday.

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