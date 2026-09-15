Green Run rallies to hold off Cox, extend Beach District winning streak

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It took a couple quarters for Green Run to get going, but Monday's game against Frank Cox ended how every game against a Beach District foe has ended for the last five-plus seasons.

Senior quarterback Maurikus Banks rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another score as the Stallions rallied to top the Falcons, 18-7. The victory improved Brandon Williams's group to 3-0 on the season and extended its Beach District winning streak to 64 games.

After a scoreless first quarter, Banks got the scoring started just before halftime, scrambling to his right for a six-yard touchdown rush with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter and giving Green Run a 6-0 lead.

Cox wasn't going away and quarterback Braden Herron took matters into his own hands in the the third frame. Herron took the snap and kept the ball, dodging defenders, eluding tacklers and dashing his way for the 44-yard touchdown rush. The extra point put the Falcons in front, 7-6.

Banks responded with his second ground score of the evening, capping off a Stallions' drive with a 14-yard rushing touchdown to put Green Run back in front. The senior QB would add the final tally of the night in the fourth quarter, finding Tayjon Palmer for a five-yard TD strike on fourth down, making it 18-7 and capping off the scoring.

Green Run will visit Hough in North Carolina on Saturday, it's first non-district regular season game since 2000. Cox, which fell to 2-1 on the campaign, will host Kempsville this Friday night.

Monday's scores:

Green Run 18, Frank Cox 7

Bayside 35, Ocean Lakes 28

Floyd Kellam 48, First Colonial 7

Salem 60, Princess Anne 7

Landstown 37, Kempsville 0

Manor 44, Lakeland 24

Nansemond River 28, Grassfield 6

Indian River 35, Great Bridge 0

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