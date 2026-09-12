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Friday Night Redzone: Oscar Smith ties Varina, Tabb tops Poquoson

Once again, weather caused problems all across the viewing area as multiple games were delayed, suspended or postponed. Oscar Smith and Varina waited out two lightning delays before taking the field, then were sent off the field once again in the third quarter. Officials made the decision to end the game in a 7-7 tie. Tabb had lost five in a row against Poquoson, but the Tigers hit the road and picked up a big victory over the Islanders.
Friday Night Redzone: Tabb picks up big win, Oscar Smith and Varina tie thanks to weather
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CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- For the third straight Friday, weather impacted the high school football schedule in Hampton Roads, with games being delayed, suspended and postponed throughout the area.

Our Game of the Week between Oscar Smith and Varina ended in a 7-7 tie. After the two reigning state champions sat through two lightning delays before kickoff, the Tigers went into the locker room trailing 7-0 at the half. Oscar Smith picked up the equalizer in the third quarter, but once again lighting forced the teams off the field and the game was called complete.

Tabb has lost five in a row to Poquoson, but the Tigers went to the Islanders' home field and escaped with a 23-8 victory. It's their first win over Poquoson since the spring of 2021.

Friday's scores:

Oscar Smith 7, Varina 7- game called in third quarter
King's Fork 36, Deep Creek 7- game called in third quarter
Churchland 52, Granby 18
Lake Taylor 20, Deep Run 6
Norview 16, Woodside 8
Heritage 14, Kecoughtan 14
Tabb 23, Poquoson 8
Grafton 32, Gloucester 0
Warhill 47, Jamestown 0
Smithfield 44, Bruton 14
Tabb 28, Windsor 6
Hickory 24, Western Branch 13- game suspended in third quarter
Nansemond River 20, Grassfield 6- game suspended in third quarter
Indian River 20, Great Bridge 0- game suspended in third quarter
Manor 24, Lakeland 17- game suspended at halftime, to be completed Monday

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