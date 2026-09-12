Friday Night Redzone: Oscar Smith ties Varina, Tabb tops Poquoson

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- For the third straight Friday, weather impacted the high school football schedule in Hampton Roads, with games being delayed, suspended and postponed throughout the area.

Our Game of the Week between Oscar Smith and Varina ended in a 7-7 tie. After the two reigning state champions sat through two lightning delays before kickoff, the Tigers went into the locker room trailing 7-0 at the half. Oscar Smith picked up the equalizer in the third quarter, but once again lighting forced the teams off the field and the game was called complete.

Tabb has lost five in a row to Poquoson, but the Tigers went to the Islanders' home field and escaped with a 23-8 victory. It's their first win over Poquoson since the spring of 2021.

Friday's scores:

Oscar Smith 7, Varina 7- game called in third quarter

King's Fork 36, Deep Creek 7- game called in third quarter

Churchland 52, Granby 18

Lake Taylor 20, Deep Run 6

Norview 16, Woodside 8

Heritage 14, Kecoughtan 14

Tabb 23, Poquoson 8

Grafton 32, Gloucester 0

Warhill 47, Jamestown 0

Smithfield 44, Bruton 14

Tabb 28, Windsor 6

Hickory 24, Western Branch 13- game suspended in third quarter

Nansemond River 20, Grassfield 6- game suspended in third quarter

Indian River 20, Great Bridge 0- game suspended in third quarter

Manor 24, Lakeland 17- game suspended at halftime, to be completed Monday

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.