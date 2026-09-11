Denbigh snaps 26-game losing streak to Phoebus, Bethel stays undefeated

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus had owned Denbigh for the entire century. Not since 1997 had the Patriots picked up a win in the series, but that all changed Thursday night.

Kevin Parker's one-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter turned out to be the eventual game-winner as Denbigh downed Phoebus, 25-21, at Darling Stadium. The victory snapped a 26-game losing streak in the series for the Patriots.

It was a back-and-forth contest with the two teams taking turns holding the lead. The Phantoms grabbed the advantage back in the third quarter with a short touchdown pass from Elijah Page to Jeremiah Jimmerson, but the Patriots responded with a scoring drive of their own and were able to keep Pheobus off the board in the final frame.

Denbigh improved to 2-1 on the season, while Phoebus dropped to 1-1.

In Newport News, Bethel improved to a perfect 3-0 with a 14-2 win over Warwick. It was a contest that featured the two defenses, but the Bruins found the endzone twice on the ground to push them to victory.

After a scoreless opening frame, Kasyn Campbell got Bethel on the board with a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the only score of the first half. Derek Fisher added a one-yard score in the fourth to seal the win.

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