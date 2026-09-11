Old Dominion Football Coach's Show with Ricky Rahne: Episode 2

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion won its season opener for the first time since 2022. Now the Monarchs hit the road for the first time this year as they head to Blacksburg.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne reviews ODU's 31-10 over Norfolk State. Old Dominion used two touchdowns and a key turnover in the third quarter to pull away and seal the win.

Next up- a trip to Virginia Tech. Monarch fans remember the last time the silver and blue took the field at Lane Stadium, handing the Hokies a 45-26 defeat for their first ever road victory over a power conference opponent. The win was one of the many highlights in Old Dominion's 10-win season in 2025.

For the first time in his career, Rahne will coach against James Franklin. The two were colleagues for 10 years, first as assistants on the same staff at Kansas State before Rahne served on Franklin's staff at Vanderbilt and Penn State. Virginia Tech topped VMI, 73-7, in Franklin's Hokie debut.

Rahne breaks down a little bit of what Virginia Tech does well and talks about his relationship with Franklin. We also discuss some of his coaching mentors and what it's like for him to be in that role now.

The Old Dominion Coach's Show airs each Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27 through the end of college football season. Click on the above video to view this week's episode.

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