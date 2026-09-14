Late two-point try fails as Commanders come up short against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA (AP) — Jalen Hurts can count on a few guarantees in each season opener.

For sure, a new offensive coordinator. Though as long as Hurts is connecting on passes and extending drives with game-saving scrambles, the play-caller in his ear rarely seems to matter.

Hurts threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and the Eagles' Moro Ojomo stuffed the Commanders' attempt at a tying 2-point conversion with 1:01 remaining as Philadelphia squeaked past Washington 24-22 on Sunday.

“It’s just about meeting the moment when your opportunity comes,” Hurts said.

Plenty of his teammates met the moment when it was their time to deliver.

Jayden Daniels threw a 1-yard TD pass to on third-and-goal to Antonio Williams with 1:01 left for the Commanders' second touchdown of the fourth quarter. On the 2-point try, Washington called a shovel pass to tight end John Bates, who was wrapped up instantly by Ojomo.

“I got off on the ball,” Ojomo said. “Took a shot. You kind of got to play it free.”

Here's another guarantee: The Eagles improved to 6-0 in season openers under coach Nick Sirianni and Hurts since 2021.

Hurts had his moments for the two-time reigning NFC East champions in Sean Mannion's debut as offensive coordinator. Mannion is Hurts’ fifth coordinator in the last five seasons and their partnership showed early promise for the former Super Bowl MVP.

Mannion's system also worked out well for tight end Dallas Goedert, who had four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The early big play came late in the first quarter when Hurts had multiple targets open on a play-action and connected with Dontayvion Wicks for a 64-yard reception. Wicks, acquired in an April trade from Green Bay, had the longest reception of his career and gave the first signal that perhaps the Eagles will be just fine at wideout after trading disgruntled star A.J. Brown to New England.

Hurts finished the drive with a dart down the middle to Goedert for a 17-yard score and a 7-3 lead. If the Eagles had questions at wide receiver — and new No. 1 receiver DeVonta Smith had only two targets in the first half, and just three catches overall — they are fine at tight end. Goedert, who had a career-high 11 TD catches last season, again proved himself a trusted target.

Hurts added a 9-yard TD pass to Wicks in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead as the Eagles ran a clean, crisp offense under Mannion. Saquon Barkley, who tailed off last season after rushing for more than 2,000 yards in 2024 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, ripped off a 42-yard run to set up Wicks' TD.

Yet the offense largely cooled off behind a shaky line that gave Hurts little time to throw. Meanwhile, the defense — anchored by all-everywhere linebacker Zack Baun and his 12 tackles — rarely let Daniels break free long enough to sting the Eagles until the fourth.

Daniels — who went 18 of 34 for 164 yards — avoided a sack, spun and scrambled for a 13-yard gain on the final play of the third quarter. He had time in the pocket to hit a wide-open Williams for a 33-yard gain and then hit Stefon Diggs after the veteran receiver beat Cooper DeJean in the slot for a 10-yard touchdown.

Diggs, whose string of personal issues made him available even after he had 99 catches for 1,123 yards for the AFC champion New England Patriots, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he jumped and bear-hugged the goalpost before he landed on his back.

Coach Dan Quinn said the Commanders would have gone for 2, but the 15-yard penalty forced them to settle for the extra point that made it 17-16.

Hurts extended the next drive with a 22-yard scramble on third-and-18 and hit Goedert on the next drive for a 43-yard score and a 24-16 lead.

“I think one of the things that makes Jalen such a special quarterback is that he can do it through the air. He can do it running the show,” Sirianni said. “He can do it with his legs when he needs to make plays, and obviously, that was a big play, and you need those.”

Drew Stevens kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Commanders and Jacory Croskey-Merritt added a 1-yard run that cut the Eagles' lead to 14-9 at halftime. Jalen Carter blocked the extra point.

“The miscues I thought hurt us in this game and those were the margins right there, division games or otherwise,” Quinn said.

Jake Elliott’s 35-yard field with 44 seconds left in the third quarter stretched the lead to 17-9.

Injuries

Commanders: LB Frankie Luvu suffered a groin injury. TE Chip Okonkow had a hamstring injury. S Tyler Owens injured an ankle.

Up next

Commanders: Keep it in the NFC East with a game next Sunday at Dallas.

Eagles: At Tennessee next Sunday.

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