Virginia Tech hands Old Dominion payback, rolls past Monarchs

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- For all that went right last year for Old Dominion when it visited Virginia Tech, this season's match-up featured quite the opposite result.

The Hokies jumped out to a 17-0 first quarter lead, held a 34-6 advantage at the break and went on for the 44-21 win over ODU in game two for both teams on Saturday. The loss drops the Monarchs to 1-1 on the young season.

"I don't think anybody in the whole organization performed the way we need to perform in that first half," head coach Ricky Rahne said after the game. "Obviously we put ourselves behind the eight ball.

Up 3-0 in the first quarter, Virginia Tech forced ODU to punt and responded with a 14-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 20-yard Marcellous Hawkins Jr. touchdown rush to extend the advantage to 10-0.

But things only got worse before halftime. The Monarchs fumbled three times in the first half, two leading to 14 points. Tyson Flowers made it 17-0 on a scoop and score and Ethan Grunkemeyer connected with Luke Reynolds for a score after the third giveaway that grew the lead to 31-3. It would be the second touchdown strike from Grunkemeyer to Reynolds in the second quarter.

"I've got to protect the ball," quarterback Quinn Henicle said. "It's my job to protect it, can't turn the ball over. That definitely led to that and that's on me, but we've just got to start faster as well."

Old Dominion came out stronger in the second half, actually out-scoring Virginia Tech in the final two frames, but it was too little too late. Henicle found Leon Haughton Jr. for a seven yard touchdown in the third and added a 76-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Another bright spot on the day for the Monarchs was sophomore wide receiver Josh Rodriguez. He pulled in three receptions for 89 yards, all of them impressive catches near the sideline and the third setting up the Haughton Jr. touchdown catch.

Henicle finished with 270 total yards and the two touchdowns. Mario Thompson led the defense with 11 tackles.

The ODU sophomore quarterback was under pressure all afternoon. Virginia Tech picked up seven sacks on the day, two by Mylachi Williams. Reynolds pulled in eight receptions for 108 yards and the two scores while Grunkemeyer threw for 327 yards to go along with the two touchdows.

Saturday's showdown also marked the first time Rahne and James Franklin coached against each other. The two served on the same staffs for 10 years at Kansas State, Vanderbilt and Penn State, the latter two with Franklin as head coach. Rahne was seen greeting several friends and former colleagues prior to the afternoon's game.

Old Dominion is back in action next Saturday at home against East Carolina. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, will visit Maryland on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

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