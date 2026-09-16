Frank Cox product Anderson returns to Hampton Roads with Tides

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ethan Anderson is coming home.

The Virginia Beach resident and Frank Cox High School product earned a promotion to Triple-A this past weekend, returning to Harbor Park to make his Triple-A debut with the Norfolk Tides — a ballpark he once visited as a fan growing up.

"It's nice to just be home," said Anderson. "I spent the night in my family home last night and it was a 25 minute drive in this morning, so I'm just going to enjoy tonight and enjoy seeing everyone at the game tonight."

The Baltimore Orioles prospect is no stranger to Harbor Park. Anderson attended games there as a kid, even visiting the field once for an award — but this time, he's arriving as a professional.

"Travel ball, get the whole team to come here," he recalled. "I think we went on the field once for some award, but being able to be in the dugout, be in the clubhouse and wear the uniform is a special moment for me."

The promotion caps a whirlwind week for Anderson, which also included playing in Richmond with Double-A Bowie and attending his sister's wedding in Charlottesville.

Now in his second full minor league season, Anderson is a primary catcher who has also been seeing time at first base. He says the jump to professional baseball has required significant adjustments since his days at the University of Virginia.

"The schedule is different, being at the ballpark all day," he noted. "You're using wood bats all of a sudden and you're facing great pitchers, professional pitchers, every single night so there's a little bit of an adjustment."

Tides manager Tim Federowicz said Anderson's catching ability made an impression early.

"I know Albie (Orioles' manager Craig Albernaz) in spring training was impressed with the way he caught, I was impressed with the way he caught so we're just excited to see him up here," the manger pointed out. "He's playing first today and that's because Creed's had a great year and is our catcher. He'll get back there tomorrow and I'm excited to see him."

Anderson is not the only 757-area standout on the Tides' roster. Grafton High School graduate and pitcher Trey Gibson faced Anderson in college and the two played together in the minors last year with Single-A Aberdeen.

"I did play against him in college," smiled Anderson. "I have a clip of me hitting a double off him that was to take the lead so I'm very proud of that moment."

Gibson spoke highly of Anderson's preparation and work ethic behind the plate.

"He'd have his book, he'd have his own thoughts on the game plan, his thoughts on each hitter and he just takes a lot of pride in what he does," the pitcher said.

With the major leagues potentially within reach, Anderson said he is focused on staying present and consistent.

"I don't want to look too much in the future and just every at-bat be competitive and just be as consistent as I can be," the former Falcon said. "I just want to be the best player I can be every day."

Anderson's Triple-A debut was a successful one, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the Tides' 4-2 win over Charlotte.

In addition to Anderson and Gibson, Poquoson product Chad Pinder is the manager of the Knights, making it a showcase of 757 baseball.

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