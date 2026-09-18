Hampton WR's Means, Portis follow in NFL fathers' footsteps

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Nare Means and Chaz Portis have more in common than their position on the Hampton University football team. Both are sons of NFL stars, and both say their fathers' legacies drive them to chase the same dream.

The two receivers have grown close since Portis joined the program, developing a bond they describe as brotherly.

"He's been good coming in," noted the sophomore Means. "He's like my little brother. We look alike. A lot of people call us twins. We've got a little nickname going- the Bomb Bros- so that's my little brother on the team for sure."

Portis said the feeling is mutual.

"Nare's like a big brother to me," the freshman added. "Everybody says we look the same like blood brothers. Ever since I came in he took me in under his wing, just been showing me everything."

Their fathers are well known to football fans. Chaz's father, Clinton Portis, is a former NFL Rookie of the Year and All-Pro running back who played for the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos, among other teams. Nare's father, Natrone Means, was a Pro Bowl running back with the San Diego Chargers and also suited up for the Jaguars and Panthers.

Growing up around that level of talent put football at the center of both of their lives.

"My dad always got all the attention," Portis smiled. Everybody knew him everywhere we went. Just looking at that I was like 'dang, I could be like that one day.'"

Nare Means said his father's career has been both a source of pressure and inspiration.

"It's some pressure in some areas sometimes, but it's also really good just being able to have that sense of experience," he pointed out. "He's been in the position I want to be in so it's good to have a figure to look up to and really follow in his footsteps."

For Means, the desire to play professionally took root early.

"I've always wanted to play in the NFL but in the first grade I was watching my dad play on YouTube a lot and watching his highlights and I was like 'dang, I want to do this too. I want to be just like him,'" Means said.

Portis said his father's accomplishments pushed him toward the game as well.

"National championship, records, things like that just made me want to play the game," the younger Portis said. "I feel like his impact was very big."

The two can still find humor in comparing themselves to their fathers. When asked about Clinton Portis's speed, Chaz had a quick answer.

"His speed," smiled Portis. "He swears he's faster than me, but no, I don't think so."

Both fathers remain active in their sons' lives and careers. Chaz Portis said his father checks in daily.

"I talk to my dad every day," he noted. "He asks how practice goes, school, just making sure I'm on top of my playbook, staying on top of everything, getting in on the field, doing what I need to do."

Means said his father focuses on the mental side of the game.

"Whenever we're talking it's about how am I doing mentally, am I good, how am I feeling overall and then he's just letting me know the mindset and mentality I've got to have when I'm going out there and playing and just what I've got to do every week," the wide receiver said.

Both players say their ultimate goal is to reach the NFL and build legacies of their own.

"All the way," said Portis of his goal. "I want to go to the league. It's just always been my thing to make it to the NFL. Hopefully that does become true."

"I'm trying to go to the NFL as well," Means added. "I want to take it as far as it'll let me, as far as possible. I want to star in the game of football as long as I can."

Natrone Means is currently the running backs coach at North Carolina, while Portis stepped away from coaching after a season at Delaware State.

Hampton will visit Norfolk State for the Battle of the Bay this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.