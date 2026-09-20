Norfolk State gets Battle of the Bay payback, defeats Hampton 42-21

NORFOLK, Va — Norfolk State defeated Hampton 42-21 in the Battle of the Bay at Dick Price Stadium on Sunday, avenging a 41-34 loss to the Pirates a year ago in Hampton.

The Spartans got their payback in a big way, with Jason Wonodi returning two punts for touchdowns and head coach Michael Vick earning his first Division I victory.

Norfolk State got on the board early when Deljay Bailey punched in a quarterback sneak for a touchdown, putting the Spartans up 10-7.

Hampton responded through quarterback Tre'Von Taylor, who connected with Noah Colon on a quick pass for a touchdown to keep the Pirates within striking distance.

Norfolk State's Daizon Allen then intercepted a Taylor pass, swinging momentum back to the Spartans for good. Wonodi's two punt return touchdowns helped Norfolk State pull away for the 42-21 final.

The win also marks a milestone for Vick, who earned his first victory as a Division I head coach, and also surpassing their win record from last season.

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