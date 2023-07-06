Incarceration to Motivation: Personal trainer's road inspired him to help others

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Kevin Clark can knock out a bunch of pull-ups and make it look easy. His days usually start around 5:00 AM and wrap up in the neighborhood of 7:00 PM, working to help others reach their physical and mental health goals.

It doesn't take good eyesight to notice that Kevin takes care of himself. Watch him work out and his physical strength is evident, but it's his mental strength that's even more impressive and probably has faced more tests navigating a long, winding and bumpy road.

"I spent a lot of my life in and out of jail systems, in and out of group homes as a youngster," Clark recalled. "Drugs and alcohol was always a thing. I think I've always just been high-wired and needed mental stimulation."

Now a personal trainer, Kevin says substance abuse became part of his life when he was around 12 years old. He's quick to point out that he wasn't part of a broken home or a rough family situation, but was the "black sheep" of the family. He would often find a jail cell as his home and the temptations that came with it fueled his demons.

"Doing drugs, drinking and gambling," he said. "I'm just creating a worse version of myself every day."

He had hit rock bottom. One day in 2017 while incarcerated, he broke his arm and was addicted to painkillers. It was shortly after that incident when he decided to take control.

"I don't know if it was God talking to me or what happened, but a light switched," remembered Kevin. "They called me down to the doctor's office the next day to refill my Percocet prescription in there and I told him he could keep it. I said 'I'll stick with the Ibuprofen.'"

From there, Kevin went from tearing his body down to building it up. He replaced the drugs and alcohol with working out, turning his focus to his muscle and his mind.

"At 27-years old I got released and I said 'you know what? I think I'm just going to try something new this time.'"

Physical fitness quickly grew into a passion. He's been sober for five and a half years and is now using his own story to help others reach their goals. Kevin is the Fit360 Site Director at OneLife Fitness in Newport News. He's gone the competitive route before with bodybuilding and cross-fit, but has found a niche as a trainer.

"Rather than try to get to some elite level of cross fit at 31 and killing myself every day, I'd rather do it for myself and my mental health and be in the best shape and help others do the same," he pointed out. "That's what's most exciting to me."

After years of darkness, Kevin has found his light and hopes he can shine for others as well, no matter what their pasts hold. Whether it's people he has shared cells with or anybody who needs a boost, he's ready to help them push their limits.

"If I can inspire those guys to get in this gym with me, that's everything to me," Kevin said. "Not even just those people in that world. If I can give somebody a push in here that's watching me right now, that makes this all worth it."

Kevin is also part of an exciting opportunity. He's one of eight finalists for Mr. Health and Fitness, an award put on by Muscle and Fitness magazine and depends of public votes. This competition began with more than 20,000 competitors and he has advanced to the final round. The winner will be featured in Muscle and Fitness and receive $20,000. To vote for Kevin, click here. Voting ends at 10:00 PM on Thursday, July 6.