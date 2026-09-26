King’s Fork stays unbeaten with 28-14 win over Oscar Smith

CHESAPEAKE, Va —

The Bulldogs remained unbeaten Friday night, knocking off Oscar Smith 28-14 in the Game of the Week and improving to 3-0 on the season.

King’s Fork wasted little time getting on the scoreboard.

Quarterback Myles Satchell connected with Jaheim Cooper on a 35-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, giving the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead.

Oscar Smith answered with a short touchdown to tie the game, but King’s Fork responded with two touchdowns before halftime.

Satchell struck again, this time finding Anthony Henderson Jr. for a 53-yard touchdown. Zyon Green then added an 8-yard touchdown run as the Bulldogs took a 21-7 lead into halftime. Satchell was 11/22 for 164 yards and two scores in the win.

The Tigers have now suffered consecutive losses for the first time in 24 years, dating back to 2002. Below are the scores from around the area on Friday night:

Indian River 47, Grassfield 14

Maury 58, Churchland 6

King’s Fork 28, Oscar Smith 14

Glen Allen 48, Hampton

Green Run 38, Bayside 6

Salem 39, Landstown 28

Cox 28, Tallwood 0

Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) 19, Booker T. Washington 12

Phoebus 20, Warwick 15

New Kent 24, Smithfield 21

Hickory 14, Great Bridge 10

Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 0

Southampton 32, Lakeland 20

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 45, Hampton Roads Academy 14

St. Christopher’s 24, Norfolk Academy 7

Catholic 28, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Atlantic Shores Christian 49, John Marshall 6

Christian Football Club (Norfolk Christian) 47, Colonial Beach 6 Greenbrier Christian Academy 48, Southampton Academy 14

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