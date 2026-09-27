Hatteras Island under state of emergency after loss of NC 12 access

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Hatteras Island is now under a state of emergency after the loss of roadway access along N.C. Highway 12, leaving residents without a direct road connection to the mainland.

Dare County is working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and other partners to establish a safe way off the island and ensure residents have access to essential supplies.

An emergency ferry service between Stumpy Point and Rodanthe is being prepared. NCDOT is expected to announce the start time and departure schedule on Sunday, September 27.

Residents are being told not to go to the ferry terminals until service is officially announced.

WATCH: Coastal Storm keeps NC-12 closed as NCDOT outlines plans for how to reopen the road

Coastal Storm keeps NC 12 closed as NCDOT outlines plans for how to reopen the road

NCDOT plans to begin work on N.C. Highway 12 on Sunday, September 27, weather and conditions permitting, to construct a temporary roadway at Pea Island.

Officials say there is currently no timeline for restoring road access.

A Dare County information line is scheduled to open Sunday, September 27, at noon. Residents can call 252-475-5655 for updates. Spanish translation will be available.

County officials acknowledge the situation is stressful, particularly for residents who have been unable to leave the island.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official updates and instructions through DareNC.gov/Storm and DriveNC.gov.

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