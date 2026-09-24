NC 12 closed between Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe after severe ocean overwash damages pavement

RODANTHE, N.C. — NC 12 is closed between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe after about 500 feet of pavement was damaged by severe ocean overwash, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation closed the portion of highway beginning at around 5:50 a.m. Thursday after a breach in the dune at the Pea Island Visitor Center. NCDOT officials say crews will get a better assessment once the water clears.

OBX coastal storm expected to impact NC-12 access to Hatteras Island

Front-end loaders, dump trucks and excavators were hard at work Wednesday pushing sand to reinforce the dune alongside NC 12 on the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. Multiple areas along this stretch of the highway are most prone to ocean overwash during coastal storms, making NC 12 too dangerous to drive on.

Conditions are expected to persist for the next few days. Drivers are encouraged to check DriveNC.gov before traveling.

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