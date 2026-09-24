Norfolk police investigate fatal crash on North Military Highway

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in the 2700 block of North Military Highway at approximately 9:06 a.m.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash between a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and a Hyundai Elantra sedan.

"The preliminary findings suggest the Jeep was traveling northbound on Military Highway when the Hyundai exited from a parking lot and into the path of the Jeep," a police spokesperson said. "Both drivers, and one passenger who was in the Hyundai, were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those individuals has since been pronounced deceased. Their identity will be released following the notification of a next of kin."

North Military Highway between Robin Hood Road and Azalea Garden Road was closed in both directions while investigators worked the crash scene.

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