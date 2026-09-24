Missing Person with Autism Alert issued for 63-year-old Norfolk woman

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Ernestine Teressa Smith

Age: 63

Date last seen: Sept. 24, 2026 at around 5:10 a.m.

Last known location: Her residence on Lovitt Avenue in Norfolk

Physical description: 5' 9", 250 lbs., with black eyes and gray hair. Smith is possibly wearing a black shirt, black and red shorts, gray or black tennis shoes with white socks.

More details: Smith may respond to the name “Jim” and “Tine.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 664-7000.