Missing Person with Autism Alert issued for 63-year-old Norfolk woman

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Ernestine Teressa Smith
Age: 63
Date last seen: Sept. 24, 2026 at around 5:10 a.m.
Last known location: Her residence on Lovitt Avenue in Norfolk
Physical description: 5' 9", 250 lbs., with black eyes and gray hair. Smith is possibly wearing a black shirt, black and red shorts, gray or black tennis shoes with white socks.
More details: Smith may respond to the name “Jim” and “Tine.”
Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 664-7000.