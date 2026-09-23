Chesapeake police searching for 45-year-old woman missing for a month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Tiffany Michele Jordan

Age: 45

Date last seen: Aug. 18

Last known location: Around 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pocaty Road

Physical description: 5 foot 9 inches, 185 lbs, blonde hair and green eyes. Has a large horse head tattoo on her lower right leg and small tattoos on her wrist

More details: Investigators received info that she may be in the Dinwiddie/Petersburg area, but her current whereabouts are unknown

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or the investigator Det. Davis at 757-633-0048.