Hampton police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

The following information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:
Name: Shawn Marcus Stokes Jr.
Age: 14
Date last seen: Sept. 7, 2026 at around 11:45 p.m.
Last known location: Last seen at his residence in Hampton entering a black Acura TLX 4 door.
Physical description: Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a black backpack, carrying two plastic totes.
More details: Shawn may be in the Williamsburg, Va. area. Officers say they took a runaway report for him on Sept. 8.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.