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Hampton police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Shawn Marcus Stokes Jr.
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Shawn Marcus Stokes Jr.
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The following information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

Name: Shawn Marcus Stokes Jr.

Age: 14

Date last seen: Sept. 7, 2026 at around 11:45 p.m.

Last known location: Last seen at his residence in Hampton entering a black Acura TLX 4 door.

Physical description: Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a black backpack, carrying two plastic totes.

More details: Shawn may be in the Williamsburg, Va. area. Officers say they took a runaway report for him on Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

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