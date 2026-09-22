Hampton police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

The following information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

Name: Shawn Marcus Stokes Jr.

Age: 14

Date last seen: Sept. 7, 2026 at around 11:45 p.m.

Last known location: Last seen at his residence in Hampton entering a black Acura TLX 4 door.

Physical description: Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a black backpack, carrying two plastic totes.

More details: Shawn may be in the Williamsburg, Va. area. Officers say they took a runaway report for him on Sept. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111.