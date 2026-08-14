CODI Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Chesapeake

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Zaniyah Cindy Daniel

Age: 15

Date last seen: Last seen at 6:17 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Last known location: Last seen on foot leaving her residence on Fireside Drive in Chesapeake.

Physical description: She is 5'2" tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and white crocs with her hair in braids. She has red and maroon hair.

More details: This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 382-6161