Senior Alert issued for 92-year-old man last seen in Hampton

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Claude Ollie Shrewsbury

Age: 92

Date last seen: June 2

Last known location: Was seen leaving his residence on Eggleston Avenue in Hampton on June 2 at 2:00 p.m. Shrewsbury was later seen on camera traveling west through New Kent County on June 2 at 5:23 p.m.

Physical description: 6'01", 205 lbs., Shrewsbury is a white man with brown eyes and gray hair, he is possibly wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a gray 2016 GMC Canyon with Virginia registration: UUK-4502.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111.