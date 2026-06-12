Senior Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman from Chesapeake

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department:

Name: Sharon Phylise Majette

Age: 68

Date last seen: June 10 at around 1:00 p.m.

Last known location: 1300 block of Macdonald Road, Chesapeake

Physical description: 5'1", 99 lbs., Majette is a Black woman with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue plaid long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and beige fur-trimmed boots.

More details: Majette suffers from early signs of dementia. She does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-382-6161.