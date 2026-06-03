Norfolk police searching for missing 50-year-old man

The following information was provided by the Norfolk Police Department
Name: Nelson S. Williams Jr
Age: 50
Date last seen: June 1 around 1:30 p.m.
Last known location: Tanners Creek neighborhood
Physical description: 5 feet 5 inches, 160 lbs, black hair and black eyes. He was last wearing a black hat with a yellow image, a blue shirt with a Pepsi logo, jogger-style pants and black boots.
More details: Nelson has a diagnosed mental illness and is in need of medical assistamce
Anyone with information is asked to call Norfolk Police at 757-664-7222.