Norfolk police searching for critically missing 73-year-old man

NORFOLK, Va. — The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Edward M. Anderson

Age: 73

Date last seen: August 5 at 7 p.m.

Last known location: Bellamy Avenue in Norfolk

Physical description: 5 foot 6 inches, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, possibly wearing a gray shirt, navy blue track pants, and black tennis shoes

More details: Edward is believed to be on foot. This disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7000.