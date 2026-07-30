Newport News police searching for missing endangered 22-year-old man

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department

Name:NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Luke Meyer

Age: 22

Date last seen: July 30 at 4 p.m.

Last known location: Area of Christopher Newport University

Physical description: 5 foot 8 inches tall, 150 lbs, short brown hair, wears glasses, wearing black jeans, white sneakers and a grey t-shirt

More details: Meyer is considered endangered due to a medical condition

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Newport News non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.