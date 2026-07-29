Chesapeake police searching for 21-year-old man last seen on May 5

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department.

Name: Kingdom Luther Scott

Age: 21

Date last seen: May 5, 2026

Last known location: Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

Physical description: Black male with brown eyes. He is 5'3" tall and weighs 135 pounds, according to Chesapeake police. He has long braided hair.

More details: "Scott is a highly functioning autistic, He and mom Ms. Jasmine Scott got evicted from a hotel in the area and were separated for a short time. K. Scott is not on any medications but may have thought his mother abandoned him. He has no known friends in the area and there was no thought that he may be in danger," Chesapeake police say.

Anyone with information can contact Chesapeake police by calling their non-emergency phone line: 757-382-6161