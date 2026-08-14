Senior Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from Chesapeake

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: David Perry

Age: 84

Date last seen: Aug. 14 around 3 a.m.

Last known location: His residence on bugle Drive in Chesapeake.

Physical description: He is 5'10" tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Perry is possibly wearing burgundy pajamas, yellow socks and no shoes.

More details: He is believed to be on foot and may have two small dogs with him. Virginia State Police say the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 382-6161