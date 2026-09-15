Portsmouth police searching for missing 17-year-old girl with 11-month-old child

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department
Name: Katrice McDougal
Age: 17
Date last seen: Sept. 11
Last known location: 1100 block of Victory Boulevard
Physical description: 5 foot 1 inch, 100 lbs, last seen wearing a blue and brown wig and a colorful knit cap
More details: Katrice was with her 11-month-old child. Police say they do not believe the 11-month-old is in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.