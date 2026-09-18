Grassroots OBX movement pushes to build long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Bumper-to-bumper traffic is a reality for anyone traveling to or from the Outer Banks on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer, and it's what comes with the territory of traveling to and from Duck or Corolla.

That traffic extends to neighborhood roads, especially in Southern Shores, as tourists seek to use the roads as a shortcut to N.C. 12. Charlie Ries lives on one of the stretches visitors try to use as a shortcut to N.C. 12.

"We notice how much traffic we are facing on our little street by the pollution, the soot that we see on the railings of the deck," said Ries.

Ries and more than 100 neighbors have organized to form the "Build the Corolla Bridge" movement. The origins of it go all the way back to May.

"We wrote a letter to all of the office holders at the state and federal level, and to the candidates for those positions as they've been chosen, laying out the case for this bridge and why we feel so strongly about it," said Ries.

Ries explains why the group feels so strongly about the long-delayed two-lane tolled Mid-Currituck Bridge Project becoming a reality.

"This is an important project for the safety of the Outer Banks in hurricane or wildfire environment, and also for the economic growth, not only down here on the Outer Banks, but in mainland Currituck," said Ries.

This summer, the group took time to also hand out a survey to visitors stuck in the weekend traffic. One of the survey questions asks visitors if they'd be willing to pay a $30, $40 or $50 toll to use the bridge and bypass hours of sitting in traffic.

"Everybody checked the $30 or something higher. That showed that the drivers are willing significantly to contribute to the financial cost of building such a bridge," said Ries.

Ries shares where he sees the movement going from here.

"I think we're going to keep getting the word out. I've been speaking to community groups here, I'd like to go to Raleigh, I've visited congressional offices in Washington. We want to stay in touch with the Department of Transportation, we want to follow the legal cases as they proceed to resolution, and we want to be helpful," said Ries.

News 3 reported in April that regional leaders remain committed to the project. Right now, until the spring of 2027, they are actively trying to find ways to close the current $800 million funding gap for the $1.2 billion project.

Though he wishes it wasn't that expensive, the price tag isn't a worry for Ries.

"I think there's no reason to lose hope. It would take a couple of years to to build a bridge, but the sooner we get started, the better for public safety for those of us who live on on the island or visit the islands, and also for economic growth and and preservation of our fantastic vacation experience," said Ries.

For more information about the group, you can head to their website here.

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