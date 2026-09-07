OBX ocean rescue agencies begin transition to fall season operations

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — Labor Day is the unofficial end to the summer season on the Outer Banks. For many ocean rescue agencies, that means taking down the lifeguard stands and operating through ATV and truck patrols.

"Memorial Day to Labor Day, that's our summer season and we've got all the equipment out. We've got the the four wheelers out, we've got the lifeguard stands out, the trucks are out, jet skis. Then when we get to Labor Day, all of a sudden, a lot of that stuff disappears. We pull the lifeguard stands, and then we just have four wheelers," said Mirek Dabrowski, surf rescue captain in Southern Shores and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The ATVs will be a common sight after the lifeguard stands are pulled for the season from Corolla to Nags Head. The stands will also be pulled on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. On Hatteras Island, two rescue squads will handle those patrol operations.

Dabrowski's focus will be on Southern Shores. He shares two vital pieces of their fall operations without the lifeguard stands: flagging at beach accesses and communication.

"Probably the biggest thing that we do is communicate the threat. We put the red flags up, yellow flags up, double red flag. We advise people, so we're talking to a lot of people on the beach," said Dabrowski.

Even though it's a smaller staff, Dabrowski says they have experience.

"We've had them for you know four or five years sometimes. We have fewer guards, but the guards we have are excellent," said Dabrowski.

Dabrowski advises beachgoers during this time to also be aware of the conditions, using some of the local resources like the National Weather Service and Dare County's "Love the Beach, Respect the Ocean" campaign.

"I think last year we saw 23 red flag days in September alone. What you really need to do is check the conditions," said Dabrowski.

During the fall, Dabrowski makes it clear that ocean rescue agencies on the Outer Banks have their coverage handled. But their patrolling lifeguards remain a resource at all times.

"Just be really careful. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to stop a four wheeler, doesn't hesitate to stop the truck and say, "Hey, what's going on?" said Dabrowski.

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