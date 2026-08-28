Dare, Currituck leaders to consider resolution to waive ferry tolls on local residents

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Dare and Currituck counties will both consider a joint resolution with other coastal counties next week that would waive ferry tolls on local residents. Historically free routes to Knotts Island and Ocracoke Island will now be tolled through legislation passed in the North Carolina budget this summer.

"This ferry is our highway," said Currituck County Commissioner Tony Angell, who lives on Knotts Island, when News 3 spoke with him last month.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Ferry Division is now expected to have a tolling system in place for all routes by Jan. 1, 2027. Right now, permanent residents are also expected to pay through an expected $150 annual commuter pass.

When News 3 spoke with longtime Knotts Island resident Tina Freeman last month, she had this to say:

"I do not want to pay another yearly fee to ride a ferry that I feel like I'm already paying for," said Freeman.

Now nine coastal counties, including Dare, Currituck and Hyde, will consider a joint resolution that calls on Gov. Josh Stein and Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins to waive any ferry fees on personal and commercial vehicles registered in counties with ferry terminals.

The resolution states: "While mainland residents enjoy free access to the state-maintained highways and bridges funded by our shared tax base, coastal residents face an unfair system of double taxation simply because of their geography."

Ocracoke Access Alliance Executive Director Justin LeBlanc previously called for a delay of the implementation of the tolls, with the hope that conversations can continue about the annual commuter pass.

"We remain concerned about that, and we were hoping that a delay would also give us time to continue conversations about things like an annual commuter pass," said LeBlanc last month.

The resolution also states waiving this fee would "protect the economic survival of our coastal working families while allowing any necessary revenue adjustments to focus strictly on nonresident, seasonal tourism traffic."

Dare and Currituck county commissioners will both consider the resolution next week. The resolution can be found on page 68 of the agenda for the upcoming Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting.

There are also community meetings on tolling starting next week. All the meetings will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the locations and dates can be found below.

Sept. 1 – Beaufort County Community College, 5337 U.S. 264 East, Washington

Sept. 2 – Pamlico Community College – Delamar Center, 5049 N.C. 306 South, Grantsboro

Sept. 3 – Knotts Island Elementary School, 413 Woodleigh Road, Knotts Island

Sept. 8 – Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, 59200 Museum Drive, Hatteras

Sept. 9 – Ocracoke School, 120 Schoolhouse Road, Ocracoke

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