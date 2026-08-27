Buxton neighbors see silver lining in CRC hardened structures ban discussion

MANTEO, N.C. — The ban on hardened structures on the coastline is something Buxton neighbors have been pushing to overturn for two years. That topic was front and center Thursday morning with the Coastal Resources Commission in town this week.

"Now we're talking about it. I mean, two years ago when we came to this meeting, it was just a hard no," said Brian Harris, who lives in Buxton.

Progress. That's what Harris is taking away from the CRC's back-and-forth discussion on North Carolina's ban on hardened structures on Thursday.

"We just want to be able to use some of the modern tools, the offshore structures, the submerged breakwaters. There's things available that we could be doing, that we should be doing," said Harris.

The morning portion of the meeting included presentations on erosion and hardened structures on North Carolina's coast. One of those presentations showed there are at least 15 hardened structures already here. Either installed before the coastal ban or through CRC variances.

"That presentation was very helpful, very thorough and shows there's a lot of hardened structures on our coastline and we still have a coastline," said CRC member Jordan Hennessy.

A back-and-forth discussion started when CRC member Joseph Hollowell made a motion to have the commission support legislation that would overturn the hardened structures ban. That bill remains in the Senate in Raleigh. This led to CRC Chair Renee Cahoon feeling that is just something this commission doesn't typically do.

"That's asking this commission to take a political stand, which is not something the commission would do, typically," said Cahoon.

That motion failed. Following it, Hennessy introduced a second motion for the CRC to support protecting our coast through the use of jetties and groins if the hardened structures legislation in Raleigh is approved. The CRC could be a rule-making body for that legislation if it passes. That motion also failed.

The atmosphere in the meeting room didn't feel like CRC members were taking a stance opposing hardened structures; they just weren't prepared at the moment to vote on these motions.

"I don't know what the bill says, so I can't vote to support a bill when I don't have it in front of me," said one CRC member.

For neighbors like Harris, he feels even discussions like these are a step in the right direction for Buxton.

"Ultimately, we all want beautiful beaches, good for the environment, good for the people. We're going to get there," said Harris.

The bill overturning the ban on hardened structures remains idle for now and will most likely be brought up again in the new year.

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