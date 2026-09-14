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31-year-old Chesapeake woman killed in single-vehicle crash identified

Chesapeake Police Car
News 3
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Chesapeake Police Car
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CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

Chesapeake Police identified the victim as Rianna House, 31, of Chesapeake.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the area of Land of Promise Road and Whittamore Road. House was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-382-6251.

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