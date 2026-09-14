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Missing 10-year-old boy found safe: NPD

Elijah Foreman
NPD
Elijah Foreman
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Elijah Foreman has been found safe, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The following information was provided by Norfolk Police Department:

Name: Elijah Foreman

Age: 10

Date last seen: Sept. 12 at around 8 p.m.

Last known location: Calvert Square neighborhood

Physical description: Elijah is approximately 5’ tall, weighs 75 lbs., and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, yellow shorts, and tall navy blue athletic socks.

More details: Police say Elijah was reported as a runaway at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-441-5610.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

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