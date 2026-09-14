Missing 10-year-old boy found safe: NPD

UPDATE: Elijah Foreman has been found safe, according to the Norfolk Police Department.
The following information was provided by Norfolk Police Department:
Name: Elijah Foreman
Age: 10
Date last seen: Sept. 12 at around 8 p.m.
Last known location: Calvert Square neighborhood
Physical description: Elijah is approximately 5’ tall, weighs 75 lbs., and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, yellow shorts, and tall navy blue athletic socks.
More details: Police say Elijah was reported as a runaway at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-441-5610.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.