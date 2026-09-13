Have you seen Kaiden Brown? Missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police were searching Sunday for 11-year-old Kaiden Brown, who they say ran away Saturday. In a Facebook post, police said he was considered missing and endangered because of his age.

According to police, Brown was last seen in the 2000 block of Seldendale Dr. He was wearing red Crocs, a grey/green shirt, blue socks, and blue football pants.

If you see him or know where he is, call Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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