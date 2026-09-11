Family members, co-workers testify in day one of trial for man accused of killing Keir, Chloe Johnson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Testimony got underway Friday in the trial of the man accused of killing mother and daughter Keir and Chloe Johnson in 2017 in Newport News in 2017.

Cameras were not allowed in court. The Commonwealth called six witnesses Friday, four family members of Keir and Chloe and two co-workers of Carlos Johnson, Jr., the man on trial.

Johnson is Chloe’s father and was in a relationship with Keir at the time she and Chloe disappeared in April 2017. They have never been found.

Watch: Watch: Family of missing Hampton mother, infant make emotional plea for their return

Family of Keir & Chloe Johnson speaks

“We’re just praying it goes in our favor, because it’s been a long time coming," said Keir's sister, Teir Pettway.

Pettway was the first witness of the day. News 3 talked with her as jury selection was happening for the trial.

In the courtroom Friday, she said her sister was stressed during pregnancy because Johnson didn’t want the child. She also said her sister said Johnson told her to get an abortion.

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“To me, I feel like I’m supporting my sister and seeing this through," Pettway told News 3.

The first co-worker to testify said one day when Johnson was giving him a ride to work Johnson said he would kill Keir and Chloe if Kier had the baby.

The co-worker claimed the statement bothered him so much he never got a ride from Johnson again, but even so, didn’t report the statement until he found out Keir and Chloe were missing.

Watch: Murder trial begins Tuesday in death of Newport News mother, child

Murder trial begins Tuesday in death of Newport News mother, child

“If you look to my left, you’ll see a cart full of binders. Each one of those represents evidence in this particular case. There are 21 of them," then-Newport News Commonwealth Attorney Howard Gwynn said at a news conference in 2025 announcing Carlos Johnson, Jr.'s arrest.

Gwynn was in the courtroom Friday but declined to talk.

The second co-worker to testify said Johnson asked him to kill a woman and a baby. The co-worker said he told Johnson no and said Johnson then told him he would get someone else to do it.

Watch: Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing missing Peninsula mom and her baby

Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of killing missing Peninsula mom and her baby

The co-worker also claimed Johnson told him he gave Keir money for an abortion.

The last witness of the day was Keir’s brother. The judge questioned whether his testimony should be allowed, so he heard it first without the jury. He decided it was okay, so Keir’s brother was questioned by both sides again, but this time with the jury in the room.

As of Friday, the trial was scheduled to resume Monday.

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