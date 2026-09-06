Four people displaced after Sunday morning house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two adults and two children are displaced after a house fire Sunday morning in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the fire was reported in the 300 block of York St. a little before 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters got there, they saw smoke coming from a single-story house. Everyone in the house had gotten out safely.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The four people displaced are getting help from their family. As of Sunday morning, the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Contact Colter Anstaett Do you have a news tip or story idea for News 3's Hampton Neighborhood News Reporter Colter Anstaett? Let him know Name Email Phone Share your tip/idea Captcha Submit

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.