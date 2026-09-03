City Cruises expands to offer harbor tours in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Harbor cruises are once again available in the city of Hampton.

City Cruises, which offers cruises in Norfolk, is now also taking the boat up to Hampton.

Watch: Ribbon cut to celebrate Hampton Queen's first full season of operation

Ribbon cut to celebrate Hampton Queen's first full season of operation

Narrated harbor tours are available Thursdays, Fridays, and some Saturdays depending on the boat’s schedule in Norfolk.

This is meant to replace the Hampton Queen which, up until April 2026, had been offering tours in Hampton. The company that owns the boat decided to take the boat elsewhere because it wasn’t making enough money in Hampton.

Watch: Hampton harbor tours ending; city looking for new option

Hampton harbor tours ending; city looking for new option

“Being out on the water, we all tend to take care of each other. Hampton Queen left. It was an opportunity for City Cruises to come and, hopefully, get the business on this side of town," City Cruises Norfolk General Manager Damion Madison said.

You can book cruises online here.

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