Ribbon cut to celebrate Hampton Queen's first full season of operation

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Queen is a familiar sight on the water in Hampton.

The company that manages the boat, Hampton Roads Harbor Tours, is celebrating a milestone moment.

Watch: Two new Elizabeth River Ferries to connect Norfolk & Portsmouth

Two new ferries connect Portsmouth and Norfolk

Since 2023, the Hampton Queen has been used for narrated tours and private events along the Hampton waterfront. But because of maintenance, it hasn’t been able to operate for a full season.

That changes in 2025. A ribbon cutting was recently held to celebrate the ferry's expected first full season of operation now that all of the maintenance has been taken care of.

“It’s a limited capacity. It’s about 100-110 people per cruise, so we highly suggest tickets in advance. We do sell walk-up tickets as well," said Drew Yochum said, vice president for sales and marketing at Hampton Roads Harbor Tours.

He said he is "very confident" no maintenance issues will pop up this year that will cause the boat to not be able to run the full season.