Two new Elizabeth River Ferries to connect Norfolk & Portsmouth

Posted at 4:51 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 16:51:20-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Elizabeth River Ferries VI and VII are officially ready for passengers, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday with nearly a hundred people in attendance.

The Elizabeth River Ferry has been serving Hampton Roads for more than four decades, traveling nearly 7,000 miles each year.

Each year the ferry brings tens of thousands of people to the Waterside District and Downtown Portsmouth for work and entertainment.

"The ferry unites our communities and makes us strong as a result," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover in a release about the ribbon cutting. "By investing in efficient and reliable public transportation we are investing in the future prosperity of our cities and the Hampton Roads region."

The Elizabeth River Ferry has carried nearly 17 million passengers since it began in 1983.

The two new ferries cost $6.4 million for both, and were paid for using federal, state, and local resources.

