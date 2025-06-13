'No Kings' protests planned in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake on Saturday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — On Saturday, cities across the country — including a few in Hampton Roads — will hold "No Kings Day" demonstrations. It's described as a national day of defiance, accusing President Donald Trump and his administration for defying court orders and attacking civil rights.

The "No Kings" website explains the intent of the nationwide protests, stating, "They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings." The website also states No Kings has a "commitment to nonviolent action."

The following protests will be held in Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake

Around 400 people are expected to attend a demonstration at North Battlefield Road and Volvo Parkway at 10 a.m. Saturday.

"We're trying to remind the country that we have a federal government with three branches, and we don't have a king. We have a president who is constrained in some degree by the constitution, and we would like for him to abide by that document," said Heath Dunbar with South Hampton Roads Indivisible.

Norfolk

In Norfolk, organizers expect between 1,500 to 2,000 people to pack Jeff Robertson Park at 11 a.m.

We talked to the organizers earlier this week, who stated, "We didn't elect a king. We don't want a king. We want democratic processes."

Virginia Beach

The No Kings website also lists details for a protest at Virginia Beach Town Center, taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged the upcoming protests on X, stating that Virginians have a right to free speech and peaceful assembly. He added that"... there will be absolutely zero toleration for the destruction of property, looting, vandalism or violence of any kind."

He continued, saying, "State law enforcement is working closely with our local and federal partners and is prepared to keep the peace and protect people and property in Virginia."

Those remarks come after days of violent demonstrations in Los Angeles.

Local organizers tell us they're not expecting violence of any kind.

"We're there to be peaceful. We're there to exercise our First Amendment rights. There are many, many different reasons as to why people will come out tomorrow, but we want them to leave their anger at home," said Dunbar.