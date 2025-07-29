Norfolk school board offers public meetings, survey for feedback on next superintendent

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City School Board is seeking the public's feedback in hiring its new superintendent after terminating Dr. Sharon Byrdsong in June.

The board is inviting residents to two public meetings in August, in addition to offering an online survey.

The survey has 11 questions related to different criteria the board is considering when selecting its new leader.

Watch previous coverage: Norfolk school board terminates Superintendent Byrdsong

Norfolk School Board votes to terminate superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong

Norfolk has more than 40 public schools that serve about 27,000 students from pre-K through high school.

Dr Byrdsong had served in the district for 26 years, with six as superintendent.

The public meetings are scheduled for Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Norview High School Auditorium, and Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Booker T. Washington High School Cafeteria.

You may access the public survey here.